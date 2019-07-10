ZBA 8-7-19

ZONING BOARD OF APPEALS

REGULAR MEETING

AGENDA

DATE AND TIME: Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at 6:00 p.m.

LOCATION: Independence Township Hall

6483 Waldon Center Drive, Clarkston, MI 48346

CALL TO ORDER PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE TO THE FLAG OF THE UNITED STATES ROLL CALL: REVIEW OF AGENDA: Agenda additions or deletions require a majority vote of Board Members present. PUBLIC COMMENT FOR ITEMS NOT ON THE AGENDA: UNFINISHED BUSINESS: NEW BUSINESS: Case #19-014, Jeanine Sova, Petitioner, Requesting: Two (2) total variances: 1) A 130 foot lot width variance and 2) A variance to exceed the ¼ width to depth ratio maximum; both from Section 4.09(D), Table 4.09 for the purposes of a lot split, 7785 Allen Rd., Parcel #08-18-426-003, R-1R Rural Residential. Case #19-015, Greg Adams, Petitioner, Requesting: Three (3) total variances: 1) 1) A variance from Section 5.06(A)(4) for placement of a new accessory structure in front of the principal structure and, 2) A 30 foot front yard setback variance from Section 5.06(A)(4), Table 5.06-2, and 3) A 3.5 foot rear yard setback variance from Section 5.06(A)(4), Table 5.06-2 in order to construct a new accessory structure on the property, 5141 Maybee Road, Parcel #08-35-201-017, R-1A Single Family Residential. Case #19-016, Steven Lane, Petitioner, Requesting: A 7.7 foot side yard variance from Section 4.09(D), Table 4.09 in order to construct an addition to an attached garage on an existing home, 5320 Stickney Rd., Parcel #08-11-301-008, R-1R Rural Residential. Case #19-017, Douglas Lambert, Petitioner, Requesting: A 38 foot rear yard setback variance from Section 5.06(A)(4), Table 5.06-2 in order to construct a backyard pavilion, 4410 Sedona Dr., Parcel #08-01-401-028, R-1C Suburban Farm Residential. Case #19-018, Steve & Barb Pallotta, Petitioner, Requesting: A 30 foot front setback variance from Section 4.08(C), Table 4.08 in order to construct an addition to an attached garage on an existing home, 5445 Ridge Tr., Parcel #08-02-153-002, R-1C Suburban Farm Residential. APPROVAL OF MINUTES: Regular Meeting Minutes of July 10, 2019 DISCUSSION: ADJOURNMENT:

NOTICE: The above requests may be examined at the Building Department during regular business hours. Written comments may be sent to the attention of the Zoning Board of Appeals c/o Charter Township of Independence – Building Department; 6483 Waldon Center Drive – Clarkston, Michigan 48346 prior to the Meeting / Public Hearing. For further information call (248) 625-8111.

NOTICE: Persons with disabilities needing accommodations for effective participation in this meeting should contact the Building Department at (248) 625-8111 at least two working days in advance of the meeting. An attempt shall be made to provide reasonable accommodations.