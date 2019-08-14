ZBA 9-4-19

ZONING BOARD OF APPEALS

REGULAR MEETING

AGENDA

DATE AND TIME: Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at 6:00 p.m.

LOCATION: Independence Township Hall

6483 Waldon Center Drive, Clarkston, MI 48346

CALL TO ORDER PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE TO THE FLAG OF THE UNITED STATES ROLL CALL: REVIEW OF AGENDA: Agenda additions or deletions require a majority vote of Board Members present. PUBLIC COMMENT FOR ITEMS NOT ON THE AGENDA: UNFINISHED BUSINESS: Case #19-014, Jeanine Sova, Petitioner, Requesting: Two (2) total variances: 1) A 130 foot lot width variance and 2) A variance to exceed the ¼ width to depth ratio maximum; both from Section 4.09(D), Table 4.09 for the purposes of a lot split, 7785 Allen Rd., Parcel #08-18-426-003, R-1R Rural Residential. (POSTPONED AUGUST 7, 2019) Case #19-015, Greg Adams, Petitioner, Requesting: Three (3) total variances: 1) 1) A variance from Section 5.06(A)(4) for placement of a new accessory structure in front of the principal structure and, 2) A 30 foot front yard setback variance from Section 5.06(A)(4), Table 5.06-2, and 3) A 3.5 foot rear yard setback variance from Section 5.06(A)(4), Table 5.06-2 in order to construct a new accessory structure on the property, 5141 Maybee Road, Parcel #08-35-201-017, R-1A Single Family Residential. (POSTPONED AUGUST 7, 2019) Case #19-017, Douglas Lambert, Petitioner, Requesting: A 38 foot rear yard setback variance from Section 5.06(A)(4), Table 5.06-2 in order to construct a backyard pavilion, 4410 Sedona Dr., Parcel #08-01-401-028, R-1C Suburban Farm Residential. (POSTPONED AUGUST 7, 2019) NEW BUSINESS: Case #19-019, Matt Bechtold, Petitioner, Requesting: Two (2) total variances; 1) A 140 square foot variance from Section 5.06(A)(3)(b), Table 5.06-1 over the maximum allowed accessory square footage and, 2) A 10 foot setback from Section 5.04(A)(4), Table 5.06-2 in order to use an already constructed canopy next to an existing garage, 4954 Georgetown Ct., Parcel #08-32-403-015, R-1A Single Family Residential. Case 19-020, MNC & ANC Professional Services, Petitioner, Requesting: A 7 foot sign setback variance from Section 12.03(B), Table 12.03 B-1 in order to construct a ground sign, 5890 Dixie Hwy., Parcel #08-33-354-003, C-3 Highway Commercial. Case #19-021, Salma Mikho, Petitioner, Requesting: A use variance from Section 4.06(B) in order to permit a boutique shop in the R-1A Single Family Zoning District, 4580 Sashabaw Rd., Parcel #08-34-479-009, R-1A Single Family Residential. Case #19-022, Steve & Barb Pallotta, Petitioner, Requesting: A 30 foot front setback variance from Section 4.08(C), Table 4.08 in order to construct an addition to an attached garage on an existing home, 5445 Ridge Tr., Parcel #08-02-153-002, R-1C Suburban Farm Residential. APPROVAL OF MINUTES: Regular Meeting Minutes of August 7, 2019 DISCUSSION: ADJOURNMENT:

NOTICE: The above requests may be examined at the Building Department during regular business hours. Written comments may be sent to the attention of the Zoning Board of Appeals c/o Charter Township of Independence – Building Department; 6483 Waldon Center Drive – Clarkston, Michigan 48346 prior to the Meeting / Public Hearing. For further information call (248) 625-8111.

Cari J. Neubeck, Clerk

NOTICE: Persons with disabilities needing accommodations for effective participation in this meeting should contact the Building Department at (248) 625-8111 at least two working days in advance of the meeting. An attempt shall be made to provide reasonable accommodations.