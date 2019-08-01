The Amyloidosis Foundation of Clarkston hosts a zombie run on Sept. 14 at Bald Mountain State Recreation Area in Lake Orion.

Each participant will receive a medal, t-shirt, water and snacks. There will also be awards for the running category. The proceeds will be used for patient support, education, awareness and research leading to a cure.

The Amyloidosis Foundation is a non-profit organization supporting research through its annual grant program. Its mission is to raise awareness of the disease within the medical community and the public, in addition to providing education, information and support for patients and their families. For more information, check Amyloidosis.org