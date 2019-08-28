Zoning map amendment

CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF INDEPENDENCE

OAKLAND COUNTY, MICHIGAN

NOTICE OF ADOPTION OF ZONING ORDINANCE MAP AMENDMENT

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that at its regular meeting at 6:00 p.m., on August 20, 2019, at the Township Hall located at 6483 Waldon Center Drive, Independence, MI 48346, the Charter Township of Independence Board of Trustees approved second reading and adoption of a Zoning Ordinance Map Amendment rezoning approximately 79 acres of property located on the northeast corner of Clintonville and Mann Roads, having Parcel Nos. #08-36-300-008, -010, -013, -014, -015, -016, -017, -020, -021, -025, -026, and -027, from R-1A (single-family residential) to PRO/R-4 (planned residential overlay/single-family attached residential), which rezoning includes and is subject to certain conditions, terms, and regulations for the development and use of the property that are set forth in the Planned Rezoning Overlay Agreement offered and agreed to by the property owner and developer and approved by the Township Board. A true copy of the Zoning Map, as amended, and the Planned Rezoning Overlay Agreement can be inspected or obtained at the office of the Township Clerk at the above address.

CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF INDEPENDENCE

Cari Neubeck, Township Clerk

Introduced: June 18, 2019

Published: July 3, 2019-Clarkston News

Adopted: August 20, 2019

Adoption Published: August 28, 2019-Clarkston News

Effective: September 5, 2019