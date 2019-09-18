Zoning ord map

CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF INDEPENDENCE

OAKLAND COUNTY, MICHIGAN

NOTICE OF PROPOSED ZONING ORDINANCE MAP AMENDMENT

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that at its regular meeting at 6:00 p.m., on September 10, 2019, at the Township Hall located at 6483 Waldon Center Drive, Independence, MI 48346, the Charter Township of Independence Board of Trustees approved the introduction and first reading of a Zoning Ordinance Map Amendment summarized as: Rezoning : The approximately 17.5 acres of property located on the west side of Sashabaw Road south of Moody Drive, and having Parcel Nos. 08-22-101-012, -013, and -025, is rezoned from Office Service Two (OS-2) to Elderly Housing Residential (R-3). The property proposed for this rezoning is shown on the map below. A true copy of the proposed rezoning ordinance can be inspected or obtained at the office of the Township Clerk during regular office hours. This proposed zoning amendment will be submitted to the Township Board of Trustees for consideration of second reading and adoption at a future date to be scheduled and posted in the manner required by law.

Cari Neubeck, Township Clerk

Introduced: September 10, 2019

Published: September 18, 2019

Adopted: