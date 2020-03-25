Sign ord public hearing

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

April 9, 2020

INDEPENDENCE TOWNSHIP PLANNING COMMISSION

Please take notice that the Independence Township Planning Commission, Oakland County, Michigan, will hold a Public Hearing on Thursday, April 9, 2020 at 6:30 p.m. for the purpose of considering Zoning Ordinance Text Amendments. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, the meeting will be a Webex meeting online. Please check the Township Website Calendar for the link to join the meeting regarding the following:

PC File #2019-013 Zoning Ordinance Text Amendments: Signs

Revisions to Article 2 (Definitions) and replacement of Article 12 (Signs) in its entirety for the purposes of updating sign regulations to reflect time, place and manner and new technology.

NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN THAT THE ABOVE REQUEST MAY BE EXAMINED at the Township Building Department during regular business hours. Written comments may be sent to the Planning Commission c/o the Independence Township Building Department, 6483 Waldon Center Dr., Clarkston, MI 48346 prior to the Public Hearing/Meeting.

For further information call (248) 625-8111.

____________________________________

Cari Neubeck, Clerk

The Township will provide the necessary, reasonable auxiliary aids and services to individuals with disabilities at a public hearing/meeting upon advance notice in writing or by calling the Township Building Department (248) 625-8111.