Zoom with Schroeder

State Rep. Andrea Schroeder will host her next round of Zoom office hours this Friday from 9-10 a.m.

Residents of the 43rd District – Clarkston, Waterford, Independence Township, and Lake Angelus – who wish to participate should send an email to AndreaSchroeder@house.mi.gov or call 517- 373-0615 in advance to set up a 10-minute time slot.

“I appreciate the opportunity to continue connecting with you, and hearing about your concerns and priorities,” Schroeder said. “These local office hours – no matter what format we have them in – are an important part of representing you in the Michigan House.”