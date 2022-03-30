CCS going to the (therapy) dogs

BY MATT MACKINDER

Clarkston News Editor

A new therapy dog is arriving at Clarkston Community Schools.

Sponsored by the LaFontaine Automotive Group, CCS is in the process of implementing a therapy dog program that will place a trained, certified social-emotional support therapy dog in each of the school buildings across the district, assisting students in dealing with transition, anxiety, or stressful situations.

Currently, Pine Knob Elementary has two therapy dogs, and North Sashabaw Elementary School and the Early Childhood Center each have one dog. Andersonville Elementary and CHS are the two sites in line to receive the next therapy dogs this school year.

The dog coming to CHS is a two-year-old Labrador retriever named Rocco.

“Rocco began visiting our campus in December for short periods of time to become accustomed to the school and our students,” said CHS Principal Gary Kaul in a letter to the CCS community. “Our therapy dog will become fully integrated into our school community in a few weeks and come to school each day with staff member Emily Cavaleri. Teachers will be able to request Rocco to come into their classroom to help with any stressful situations that students may face during their instructional time. Students may also be referred or request a visit with Rocco in the school social worker’s office.

“All contact will be carefully planned, and children will not be unsupervised with the dog. He will be leashed and accompanied by one of his handlers at all times.”

When not working, the dog will be based in one of the school offices.

According to a study published by the National Institutes of Health (NIH), having a dog present in the classroom promotes a positive mood and provides significant anti-stress effects on the body. In fact, the simple act of petting a dog lowers blood pressure and heart rate. Pet therapy also reduces stress hormones like cortisol and increases oxytocin. In other words, just being in contact with a therapy dog calms kids down when they are upset, helps keep their anxiety low, and reduces feelings of anxiety and depression to enable them to focus on learning.

“While aware of the positive benefits of having dogs on campus, we also recognize that some students may have anxiety towards or fear dogs,” said Kaul. “If your student is afraid of dogs but would like to try meeting Rocco, parents can request that our school facilitate a slow introduction process; the trainer has provided this before with students in other buildings to great success. In addition, we are certain there are some students with allergies that prevent interaction with dogs. Clarkston Community Schools is sensitive to special circumstances, and we would like to work with you to maintain a safe environment for your child.”

If families have any concerns about anxiety or allergies, they are asked to fill out an online form (forms.gle/TLhKRhm3bHdwB4vg8) and a CCS official will be in touch.

“We anticipate Rocco will be a benefit to our learning, and we look forward to this new addition to our school community,” concluded Kaul. “Thank you for your support and partnership.”