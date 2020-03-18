Cancellations due to COVID

BY MATT MACKINDER

Clarkston News Staff Writer

Independence Township canceled most of its community activities for the foreseeable future to fight COVID-19.

“We are taking this very seriously,” Independence Township Supervisor Pat Kittle said. “We don’t want to contribute to any sickness in our community by facilitating these activities. Our Parks, Recreation and Seniors staff has been hard at work coming up with a plan to keep everyone as safe as we possibly can.”

All township parks, recreation and seniors events, programs, and classes at township facilities including Senior Community Center, Bartsch Hall, Clintonwood Park Carriage House, and Bay Court Park Lakeview Room, are suspended until further notice. This includes all Senior Community Center drop-in programs, events, and classes, and all off-site Senior Community Center programs, events, and classes.

Senior Community Center travel programs will be determined on a case-by-case basis.

The Senior Community Center will continue Meals on Wheels and AARP income tax preparation services, as well as transportation services for elderly and handicapped residents. Already-booked facility rentals in a township facility will continue as planned, unless overruled by state order.

At this time, Spring Break Camp is not cancelled. Staff will continue communication with field trip sites, and a decision will be made by March 25.

If you need to register for a program, class or event, you are encouraged to utilize online or phone registration, as opposed to office visits.

Specific program details will be communicated to all registered participants.

Independence Township Parks, Recreation and Seniors will issue refunds in the form of an account credit for anyone registered for a program off-site that chooses not to attend due to concern of COVID-19. No doctor’s note will be required, and no administrative fee will be charged. The department will communicate via e-blast, email, social media, and website when programs return to their normal schedules.

“We appreciate your patience and understanding as we navigate these challenges together,” said Derek Smith, township Parks, Recreation and Seniors director.

For more information, call Parks, Rec and Seniors at 248-625-8223 or the Senior Community Center at 248-625-8231.