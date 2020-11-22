Judy Mercier, 76

Judy Ellen Mercier, of Clarkston, passed peacefully on November 21, 2020 at the age of 76.

Beloved wife of Melvin for 56 years, loving mother of Reneé (late Roy) Waterstradt, Keith (Hollie) Mercier and Ken (Yun) Mercier, proud grandma “Magga” of Joshua, Rachael, Zachary, Caleb, Benjamin, Matthew and Sarah, great-grandma of Rylee Dean, sister of Jerry (Nancy) Provost and the late Richard Provost.

Judy had a very competitive passion for card games and ping pong.

She appreciated the beauty of her gardens and flowers.

Judy loved playing with her grandchildren.

She had an adventurous spirit and enjoyed baseball, racquetball, canoeing … and life.

She will be dearly missed by many.

Family and friends may visit Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston, on Tuesday November 24 from 4-6 p.m. A celebration of life will be held in Judy’s honor at a later date, when more can gather together safely. A private family service will be held, followed by interment at Great Lakes National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Drew’s Home of Clarkston, Inc. or in the spirit of the Thanksgiving Season, pay it forward to an unknown person in need.

