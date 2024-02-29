City of the Village of Clarkston

Artemus M. Pappas Village Hall

375 Depot Road

Clarkston, Michigan 48346

02.12.2024 City Council Regular Meeting Final Minutes

Call To Order

Call To Order The regular session meeting of the City of the Village of Clarkston City Council was called to order by Mayor Wylie at 7:00 P.M.

Pledge Of Allegiance

Mayor Wylie led the Pledge of Allegiance.

Roll Call

Council Members Present: Sue Wylie, Mayor, Laura Rodgers, Mayor Pro Tem, Gary Casey, Amanda Forte, Mark Lamphier, Ted Quisenberry, and Peg Roth.

Council Members Absent: None

Others Present: Karen A. DeLorge, City Clerk, Tom Ryan, City Attorney

Others Absent: Jonathan Smith, City Manager, Oakland County Sheriff Sergeant John Ashley.

Approval Of Agenda – Motion

Agenda has been amended by Wylie to add under New Business 10 D. Resolution to return $25,000 check to the Clarkston Optimist.

Motioned to approve amended agenda by Forte, supported by Lamphier, to approve the agenda as presented – All Ayes.

MOTION CARRIED 7-0

Public Comments

Donna Papathedoropoulos, Spoke

Resident Name not given – Spoke.

FYI

None

City Manager Report 2.12.2024

Presented by City Manager Jonathan Smith

The City Manager Report provided the following updates:

Clarkston Area Optimist Refund Request

Status of “Placemaking” Grant Application

Depot Park Staging Area Cleanup

Motion: Acceptance Of Consent Agenda As Presented 2.12.2024

Motioned by Rodgers, supported by Forte to approve the Consent Agenda. VOTE: All Aye.

MOTION CARRIED 7-0

Old Business:

a. Motion: PC Recommendation regarding Optimist Sign in Depot Park – Motioned by Casey and Seconded by Roth to also acknowledge the positive work of the Optimist Club in the Clarkston area, but to accept the recommendation of the Planning Commission and deny the Optimist request to install an Optimist Creed sign in Depot Park. All Ayes

MOTION CARRIED 7-0

New Business:

a. Resolution: Renewal of Agreement to Participate in the Canada Goose Program – Be it resolved by Rodgers and supported by Casey that the City Council of the City of the Village of Clarkston hereby approves the continued participation by the Clarkston Mill Pond Association in the MDNR’s Canada Goose Nest/Egg Destruction and/or Roundup/Relocation Program for he 5-year period from 2024 through 2028 at zero ($0) cost to the City of the Village of Clarkston.

Roll Call Vote: All Ayes – Casey, Forte, Lamphier, Quisenberry, Rodgers, Roth and Wylie

Resolution is Adopted 7-0

b. Resolution: Tree Removal and Trimming – Be it resolved that the City of the Village of Clarkston hereby authorizes the City Manager to contract with Otto Tree Service to complete the removal of a medium-size Maple tree at 29 S. Holcomb and trimming of large Maple tree at 46 S. Holcomb in the City easements at a not-to-exceed cost of $2,126 to be paid from the Tree Trimming budget (101-446-817/001).

Roll Call Vote: All Ayes – Casey, Forte, Lamphier, Rodgers, Roth and Wylie.

Quisenberry – Recused due to one of the trees to be removed is located in front of his home in the easement.

Resolution is Adopted 6-0

c. Discussion: Status Update on the February 27 Primary Election – Update given by Karen DeLorge, City Clerk.

d. Resolution: To return the $25,000 gift check to the Clarkston Optimist. – Be it resolved that the City of the Village of Clarkston will be returning the gift of $25,000 to the Clarkston Optimist.

Roll Call Vote: All Ayes – Casey, Forte, Lamphier, Quisenberry, Rodgers, Roth and Wylie

Resolution is Adopted 7-0

Adjourn

Motion by Roth, supported by Forte to adjourn the regular City Council Meeting at 7:58 p.m. – All Ayes,

MOTION CARRIED: 7-0.

Respectfully Submitted by Karen DeLorge, City Clerk.