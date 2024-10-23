A Look Back for October 23, 2024

From The Clarkston News archives

25 years ago – 1999

Independence Township OK’s 2000 budget: As expected, Independence Township’s budget for the year 2000 reflected growth. Township board members approved the $5.4 million general fund budget, which increased by 3-percent. Other departmental budgets were approved, 5-0, in separate motions.

Foundation award leaves drama teacher ‘speechless’: Jeff Tice wore a look of surprise when he walked on stage at the Clarkston High School auditorium on Thursday morning and found his theatre arts class smiling back at him. Tice was awarded $3,265 by the Clarkston Foundation to purchase the rights for the play “Anything Goes,” which he planned to direct in the spring. Tice applied for a grant for the play but hadn’t heard anything. “I’m speechless. You got me,” he said.

Wolves freeze Dragons: The Clarkston Varsity Football team earned a truckload of hardware and achievements by defeating the Dragons, 24-14, at the Lake Orion High School stadium. The win gave the Wolves the OAA Division I Championship outright and finishing the regular season with an 8-1 overall record and 4-1 in the league.

50 years ago – 1974

Planning ordinance considered: The Independence Township Planning Commission was expected to take action on a new master zoning ordinance and map at a public hearing. The ordinance and map was still to be approved by the township board before it became legal.

Clarkston defeats Clarenceville: Livonia-Clarenceville tried hard, but were unable to stop the Clarkston Varsity Football team from taking their fifth victory of the season to the score of 34-12.

Open-air classroom at Pine Knob: Sixth graders in Herley Moore’s class took to the field surrounding Pine Knob Elementary with enthusiasm. “We schedule one outside field trip around the school yard every month so the kids can make comparisons to see the contrasts,” Moore said about the woods, marsh and pond which was part of the property. It was just one of the classes to use the grounds as an open-air classroom to learn about many subjects from ecological lessons to art and math techniques.

75 years ago – 1949

Nuptial vows spoken Saturday: The Clarkston Methodist Church was the scene of a very pretty wedding when Malvina E. Smith and Louis R. McCreight of Champaign, Illinois, spoke their marriage vows to Rev. Walter C. B. Saxman before 200 guests. The bride was the daughter of William D. Smith of Clarkston.

Girl Scouts help with cancer work: The Clarkston Girl Scouts planned to go house to house to collect old, clean, white material to make cancer pads. The scouts were grateful to all who helped with their penny drive, sharing it was quite a success.

The Hilltopper: In the sixth grade classroom, they made maps in geography which showed the crops and mineral wealth of the British Isles. The classroom was decorated for Halloween with witches, owls, pumpkins and bats.