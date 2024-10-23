Wolves clip Blackhawks’ wings in shutout

By Wendi Reardon Price

Staff Writer

INDEPENDENCE TWP. — There is no place like home as Clarkston Varsity Football shutout Bloomfield Hills 41-0 last Friday at home after being on the road for two weeks.

“It’s a good team win,” said Justin Pintar, head coach. “We had contributions from a lot of different guys. It seemed like whether we wanted to run the ball or pass the ball it didn’t matter who we were running the ball with or who we were throwing the ball to we were getting contributions from a lot of different guys. Then, defensively they did an outstanding job tonight getting it. We held them to just a handful of first downs. It was really a complete team win. Top to bottom, offense, defense, special teams – we had contributions all over the field and that’s what you want to see.”

For the Wolves, contributions came from all the players as they were able to get more on the field for playing time.

“In the last couple years it’s been a little bit harder to find those moments,” Pintar said. “Those guys that don’t get a lot of playing time on Friday nights they’re a big part of preparing us for Friday nights. They don’t always get as much recognition. They don’t get the opportunities on Friday nights. We’re not going to be very good on Friday nights if we don’t have our scout guys giving us a great look all week in practice, and those guys earn that opportunity. So, I love having games where we can get those guys in, let them get a chance to get out here and play, feel good, and make some plays. It is nice when those guys can get their opportunities because they’ve paid their dues.”

The Wolves opened the scoring on their first drive when sophomore quarterback Mick Mahaffy handed the ball to junior running back Griffin Boman for a 5-yard touchdown run with 9:21 remaining in the first quarter. A PAT from junior Aidan O’Neill put the score 7-0.

Clarkston stopped the Blackhawks in their first four plays, giving possession back to the Wolves less than two minutes later.

The drive finished with a 24-yard touchdown run by junior running back Lukas Boman. A PAT from O’Neill brought the Wolves up 14-0.

Bloomfield Hills started their drive on the 20-yard line. Senior Brody Rotter made the stop on the Blackhawks’ first play with a loss of two yard.

The ball was fumbled on the next play with senior Wolf Cooper Collins recovering the ball with 5:14 on the clock.

On Clarkston’s first play, Mahaffy connected a 14-yard touchdown pass to junior Cameron Love. O’Neill was successful on his PAT attempt, putting the score 21-0.

“Mick is a kid who is very talented,” said Pintar. “He’s been waiting for an opportunity and got his opportunity tonight. He did everything we could have asked of him. He made the throws that he needed to make when we got the opportunity to throw the ball. He’s a really dynamic runner. He’s one of our most athletic kids. He’s a guy that we know if we can get him space, he can make some really good things happen. He got an opportunity tonight and did a great job controlling the offense.”

Clarkston wrapped the first quarter with a 1-yard touchdown run from junior Trey Setter and a PAT from O’Neill, 28-0.

The Wolves scored once in the second quarter off a 14-yard touchdown pass from Mahaffy to junior wide receiver Colton Williams and a PAT from O’Neill.

The night wrapped with a 27-yard touchdown pass from junior quarterback Daniel Hein to junior Cameron Love with four minutes left in the game.

“Hein came in later and made a great throw at the end of the game there to Cam for a touchdown,” Pintar said. “It’s good for him to get some opportunities. He’s been kind of bouncing back between JV and us so it was good for him to get some varsity minutes here.”

Clarkston (5-3) hosts Utica Eisenhower (7-1) at home this Friday in the last game of the regular season.

“We wanted to get the bad taste out of our mouth from last week (against Lake Orion). It gave us an opportunity to kind of regroup this week,” said Pintar. “We know that Ike is going to be a great test for us next week. They just won the MAC Red and any team that wins the MAC Red is going to be one of the better teams in the state. They got us at their place last year so we’re looking to get them back here this year. We know it’s going to be a great test. It’s going to help us get ready for the playoffs.”

Kick off is 7 p.m.

Clarkston finds out who they play the first round of playoffs this Sunday, Oct. 27 during the MHSAA Selection Sunday Show at 4:30 p.m. on the Bally Sports Detroit. Brackets will be updated on mhsaa.com.