A Look Back for February 7, 2024

From The Clarkston News archives

25 years ago – 1999

Independence Elementary School it is!: Over 165 names for Clarkston’s new elementary school were submitted to the school board by community members. During their regular meeting, the Clarkston Board of Education chose Independence Elementary School because it was suggested the most and honored the township name.

City cautious on Mill Ponds board: The Clarkston city council was all set to approve the forming of a lake board for the Clarkston Mill Ponds, but further questions about what the board would do stalled action. The council decided not to vote on the issue, and decided to get more information for its next meeting.

Wolves pull out much-needed win: The Clarkston Boys Varsity Basketball team ended a three-game losing streak by beating Pontiac Central on the road, 64-59. Coach Dan Fife called it one of the biggest wins of his career. “This is my 17th year coaching, and I don’t think we’ve won three games in this gym,” he said. “This was just a huge win for our team.”

50 years ago – 1974

Occidental gets PUD approval: Independence Township Zoning Board of Appeals approved with restrictions its first application for a single family residential planned unit development. The board granted approval to Occidental Developmental Ltd. for property located at the south side of Maybee Road, east of Sashabaw Road. The restrictions which permit construction of homes on lots smaller than the 15,000 square foot minimum provided for in the township, also providing retention of common open land. Several swales and a beach in the area would be preserved in their natural state.

The Campbell Soup kids: The second grade class of Mrs. Norma Stalions collected the highest number of Campbell Soup labels, with 583 labels, to earn a tape recorder and tapes for the school. Sixth grader Tammy Morgan, who said she really liked chicken noodle soup, turned in more than 300 labels.

The mill stream: Mr. and Mrs. Don Hamaker and children, Kim, Kevin and Kory, of Kingfisher went to the Shrine Circus on Wednesday. Three-year-old Kory especially enjoyed the “eletunts.” They decided the circus was a great place to go for everyone.

75 years ago – 1949

Auburn Heights bows to Clarkston: Clarkston overcame one of its last obstacles on its way to another league basketball championship. Clarkston jumped to a 13-4 lead against Auburn Heights and finished the night with a 41-25 win.

Clarkston locals: Mr. and Mrs. Ward Robbins and Mr. and Mrs. Garnet Poulton went to Cheboygan on Sunday where they visited Mrs. Robbins’ and Mrs. Poulton’s sister.

The Hilltopper: The sixth grade class was making plans for their Valentine party. They were decorating their room with stories and pictures of famous people. The teacher put up new charts in spelling, boys against girls.