Barbara Katherine Schwenk, 86

Barbara Katherine Schwenk; of Clarkston; passed away on May 16 after a brave battle with leukemia. She had just celebrated her 86th birthday. Barb was born in Detroit on April 20,1938 to Paul and Stella Jebing. She graduated from Warren High School in 1956 and married the love of her life, Ron, in 1958. They resided in Berkley for over a quarter century with Barb taking great pride in homemaking and raising three children, Larry, Debbie and Tom. After the kids left home, Barb and Ron moved to Kansas City, MO and Novi, MI before building their dream house in Clarkston. They were married for 43 years before he passed away in 2001. Barb enjoyed travel and camping and the two were often combined. She stayed at nearly every state park in Michigan and camped across the United States several times. Barb and Ron visited each of the 48 contiguous states and cruised the Caribbean. She kept extensive notes of her travels, later using them to provide context to picture archiving she did with daughter Debbie. Barb also enjoyed taking cross country motorcycle rides with Ron, sharing a single bike as they took long trips to destinations including what is now Ameracade in Lake George, NY. After Ron’s death, Barb continued to travel. She took her motorhome to various Michigan locations, and then realized a dream she and Ron had by taking a combination train / cruise trip in Alaska. She never tired of sharing highlights of that trip! Barb joined Larry and Irena on numerous west Florida trips and visited Tom at several Air Force bases. Barb’s family was everything to her and she attended sporting and artistic events that included her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She attended lunch outings with relatives and Warren High classmates. Barb loved to garden and bird watch with Debbie and together they (unsuccessfully) plotted to keep the squirrels from the bird seed. They spent special moments together digitizing pictures and putting details to views. Barb was an avid reader and enjoyed coloring on her Kindle. Barb had a beautiful singing voice and was an active member of the St Daniel Catholic Church choir for over 20 years. She will be greatly missed but family and friends take solace in her rejoining Ron in the Kingdom of Heaven. Barb is survived by children Larry (Irena) Schwenk, Debbie (Dennis) Church and Tom (Milane) Schwenk; grandchildren Kristen (Matt) Parker, Eric Schwenk, Katherine (Jared) Salisbury, Samantha Church, Thomas (Theresa) Schwenk and Michael (Cassandra) Schwenk and great grandchildren Brynn, Emmy, Miles, Nolan, Stephen, Bella, Judith and Anthony. She was preceded in death by beloved husband Ron, her parents Paul and Stella and her brothers Raymond and Tony. Friends may pay their respects at Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston on Wednesday, May 22 from 4 to 8 p.m. with a Rosary at 7:00 p.m. A Funeral Mass of the Resurrection will be held Thursday, May 23 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Daniel Catholic Church, Clarkston with Father Craig Marion presiding. There will be visitation at the church prior to mass beginning at 10:00 a.m. The Rite of Committal graveside will be at All Saints Cemetery, Waterford followed by a luncheon at the St. Daniel Cushing Center. Memorials may be made to McLaren Flint Pulmonary Rehabilitation or the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. Please leave a memory or condolence at the online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.co