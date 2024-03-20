Board of Education approves bid awards for bond projects

By Megan Kelley
Clarkston News Editor
INDEPENDENCE — At its meeting on March 11, the Clarkston Community Schools Board of Education approved several bids for ongoing bond projects throughout the district.
First up was a bid award for audio visual equipment in elementary school gymnasiums.
The project includes the installation of a projector, sound and bluetooth access.
The board voted 5-1 to approve the contract with Digital Age Technologies in the amount of $241,000. Trustee Amanda Love cast the lone nay vote and Treasurer Stefanie Crane was absent from the meeting.
Next, the board voted 6-0 to approve a contract with AstroTurf Great Lakes in the amount of $1,058,831 for the installation of new field turf for the Clarkston Junior High School stadium.
Lastly, the board approved the pre-purchase of a chiller for the new Clarkston Junior High School from ThermalNetics in the amount of $464,320 by a 6-0 vote.
The board was asked to approve the pre-purchase due to equipment lead times.
Construction on the new junior high is expected to begin this summer and continue through 2028 starting with the gymnasium.

