Board of Education approves five bid awards at April 15 meeting

By Megan Kelley

Clarkston News Editor

mkelley@mihomepaper.com

INDEPENDENCE TWP. — The Clarkston Community Schools Board of Education approved a number of bid awards at its last meeting on April 15. The five bids presented were all unanimously approved by the board.

The first bid award was for site work and foundations for the new Clarkston Junior High School. This bid package, which is part of the district’s 2022 bond, in the amount of $18,148,560 and allowances and contingencies of $2,314,856, for a total of $20,463,416.

The additional four bid awards included two items for new cafeteria tables and two items for food service equipment.

The first bid for cafeteria tables at Renaissance High School was awarded to ISCG in the amount of $55,766.

The next bid for cafeteria tables for Clarkston High School was awarded to ISCG in the amount of $213,608.

Additionally, the board approved the recommended purchase of new food service equipment for all seven elementary schools and for Clarkston High School from Stafford-Smith INC. for $492,753 and $403,136 respectively.

“We are recommending new equipment for all elementaries and Clarkston High School. We are redoing the whole serving lines for all eight locations. Most of the equipment is from 2024 or older so this is just bringing in some new life into those kitchen and serving areas,” said Director of Dining Services Matt Severson.

All four of these projects are funded through the district’s Food Service Fund.

“This is all in our excess fund balance of $1.6 million,” Severson said. “So, this is starting to spend that. That’s part of what we have to spend.”