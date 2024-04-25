Celebrate National Day of Prayer May 2

The Clarkston community has celebrated the National Day of Prayer for over 20 years with the help of many of our local churches. May 2 is the 2024 designated day of prayer by a Congressional Act and signed by then President Harry S. Truman.

This year’s observance will be held at the Clarkston Community Church, 6300 Clarkston Road with a breakfast, prayers offered for the community by individuals from several churches and program speaker, Genesee County Sheriff Christopher R. Swanson. Dave Bennett is the featured musician with a clarinet duet with Clarkston High School student Dane White.

The larger community is welcome to attend.

Registration and a catered breakfast will begin at 7 a.m. with the program starting at 8 a.m. Tickets are $20 per person or $35 for two people. Tickets are available at the Clarkston Chamber of Commerce, 5856 S. Main Street, the Clarkston Community Church, Calvary Lutheran Church or by calling 248-514-1729 until April 29.