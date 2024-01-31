Clarkston grad dances to Michigan Football history

By Wendi Reardon Price

Clarkston News Sports Writer

ANN ARBOR — Carigan Price has seen a lot being on the University of Michigan Dance team – including victories for the football team and their success in claiming three consecutive Big Ten titles, winning the Rose Bowl and winning the College Football Playoff national championship win over Washington this season.

Price, a 2021 graduate of Clarkston High School and junior at the University of Michigan, shared she feels fortunate.

“Ever since my freshman year at Michigan, the football team has done extremely well,” she said. “For the past three years they have beaten Ohio State, been Big Ten champs and made it to the CFP playoffs. I always joke my grade is good luck because the dancers do not get to go to all the away games. When they do it is based on seniority so I have actually never been on the field for a loss.”

Price added this season was extra special because as a junior she traveled to Indianapolis, Indiana for the Big Ten championship and Pasadena, California for the Rose Bowl.

“The Rose Bowl undoubtedly earns its name as ‘the Granddaddy of them all,’” she said. “It was a once-in-a-lifetime experience that I will never forget. We got to dance at tailgates, the pep rally, and be in the iconic Rose Parade. Of course, the best part was actually being there to see the team defeat Alabama in overtime. Rushing the field after the big win and getting a rose were also pretty great.

Price and her teammates did not make the trip to Houston, Texas for the CFP national championship because they were preparing for the Universal Dance Association’s College Dance Team Nationals in Orlando, Florida.

“But we finished our ten hour intensive just in time to watch the game and cheer them on to victory,” she said. “We were also not able to participate in the Natty Parade or celebration at Crisler because we were actually at ESPN in Orlando competing.”

Price added it was a successful trip for the Michigan Dance Team. They finished fifth in the nation in Jazz and eighth in Hip Hop.

“I’m so proud of all we accomplished,” Price said. “It is definitely great to be a Michigan Wolverine!”

Price is studying sports medicine. Her parents are Chandra and Phil Price.

Clarkston High School graduate Carigan Price at the University Dance Association’s College Dance Team Nationals in Orlando, Florida. Photo: Provided by Carigan Price