Everest Academy students participate in Mountaineer Mission Day

Everest Collegiate High School students headed out into the community for the school’s annual Mountaineer Mission Day where they helped out at Lourdes Senior Community, The Well of Waterford, D.R.A.W. and Grace Centers of Hope. Photos provided by Mary Roselli.

Students at Everest Collegiate High School and Academy recently participated in the school’s annual Mountaineer Mission Day.

The day has become a staple for high school students as they travel around the community to help with several different projects and organizations.

This year, high school students visited with residents at Lourdes Senior Community, did yard work and cleaning as well as visiting with residents of The Well of Waterford, packed supply buckets and helped the D.R.A.W. (Disaster Relief At Work) warehouse, volunteered at Grace Centers of Hope and threw a prom for the memory care residents at Lourdes Senior Community.

Elementary students also participated in Mountaineer Mission Day but from their classrooms and homes.

For lent, students were encouraged to help with chores around the house in order to contribute to their class projects.

In April, students attended the Spirit Assembly, where classes presented their projects and several of the organizations served were present.

Preschoolers donated 250 gently-used books to students at a school in Detroit who do not have books to read.

Junior kindergarten and kindergarten students made toiletry bags for residents at Grace Centers of Hope.

First graders collected items for Friends of Foster Kids organization.

Second grade students made 25 birthday bags for Neighbor to Neighbor to provide birthday party supplies for children in need.

Third graders prepared boxes of muffins to be delivered to senior citizens through Meals on Wheels.

Fourth grade collected dog supplies and gift cards to support Blue Star Service Dogs and veterans.

Fifth graders collected supplies for expecting parents for Oxford Pregnancy Center. — M.K.