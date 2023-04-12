Heading back to Oklahoma with CHS Drama Club

By Wendi Reardon Price

Clarkston News Staff Writer

The Clarkston High School Drama Club is returning to Oklahoma in their spring production of “The Outsiders” with performances on Friday, April 21 and Saturday, April 22, 7 p.m.

“The Outsiders,” adapted by Christopher Sergel, from the book written by S. E. Hinton, takes the audience to a small town in Oklahoma where there are duels between the poor Greasers and the rich Socs.

“There is a very big social anarchy,” said senior Ellise Dowd, who is the student director. “We are following along as the Greasers figure out what to do in real life situations because their lives get flipped upside down on a level they can’t handle. Definitely younger people struggling through without much adult supervision.”

Senior Ethan McMurray plays Randy Anderson, who is a Soc.

“He is very conflicted because his best friend is aggressive,” McMurray said. “On the inside Randy doesn’t feel what they are doing is right and throughout the show wants to say something. Then, at the end he finally gets a chance.”

He added it is one of the furthest characters from himself he has ever played.

“I try my best to think of what his thought process would be,” McMurray said. “There is a lot of backstory writing to make sure I know Randy’s full story. I piece together his past and his experiences to play him the best that I can.

Senior Sophia Catella plays Sandy, who is a greaser because her boyfriend is part of the group.

“She is kind of quiet, kind of shy,” she said, adding Sandy has a lot of family issues. “She makes her family with the greasers.”

Catella shared it was difficult to get into the role of Sandy.

“Sandy has a lot of trauma and a lot of difficult things she has to work through that I couldn’t connect to personally,” se said. “I worked hard on her. It’s easy to connect to when you think about how she might be reacting to these types of situations.”

It is the first play senior Amanda Scott has ever been in.

“It is a fun experience,” she shared. “It’s really nice to make a new group of friends.”

Scott plays Mrs. O’Briant and is also part of the ensemble.

“Mrs. O’Briant is the one who realizes there are kids burning in flames in the church,” she said. “She announces it and also helps the main lead, Ponyboy, get to the hospital and make sure he is safe.”

Scott shared though there is an age gap between her and Mrs. O’Briant, who is a teacher, they are both concerned for others.

“If I saw a fire, I would want to save others,” she said. “I would put myself back so I could save others.”

Dowd is behind the scenes for the productions and is enjoying the opportunity.

“I really love this role,” she said. “I get to watch as people get into their characters instead of focusing on my own character. I love also being able to help them get into their roles. I also like to watch as Ms. (Jennifer) Ward handles how to stage things. It’s very interesting to watch. I have taken some of her staging and applied it when I go see shows. I am having a really good time. It’s a different perspective I didn’t think I would have a chance to have. I am very grateful to have a chance to experience this. Sometimes I will get asked my opinion on stuff and I feel very honored to help out.”

The four shared the community should come out and see the show.

“It’s a classic,” said Dowd. “Everyone I talk to loves ‘Outsiders.’ It feels very family orientated, making family with what you have.”

“For high schoolers it is very relatable. It’s a lot of struggles and adolescent issues though this takes place years ago,” Scott said.

Catella agreed the issues are relevant for teenagers today.

“It’s good for people to see this exposed view of the struggles of teenagers,” she added. “I feel like it’s a view not a lot of people get to see.”

“Even though the film and the show is set many years from where we are now, the suppression of mental health and how people put that in the back of their head is still relevant today,” McMurray said.” I think it is important for people to come see a show that is very exposed in that way.”

Scott added the cast as well as backstage crew members put a lot of time into the show.

“We are passionate about it. I think the passion can be seen on stage through the acting,” she said.

“The Outsiders” is rated PG-13 for containing mild violence.

All tickets are $10 each and is general admission. Tickets are currently available and may be purchased online at https://clarkstonhighschool.csstix.com/.

Beginning Monday, April 17, tickets can also be purchased in person Monday through Friday during school lunches 10:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m. The box office number is 248-623-4024.