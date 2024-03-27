Jaclyn Sivers named to Oakland County’s 40 Under 40

OAKLAND COUNTY — Earlier this month, Oakland County Executive David Coulter announced members of the Oakland Together 40 Under 40 Class of 2024.

Included in this class is Clarkston resident Jaclyn Sivers. Sivers, 36, is a senior assistant prosecuting attorney in the Juvenile Justice Division of the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office. She also is a trustee for the Clarkston Community Schools Board of Education and a mother of two.

“I am honored and humbled to be recognized by Oakland County Executive Coulter in a group of county leaders for their community engagement, resilience and innovation, especially when one of the leaders is a Michigan Supreme Court Justice. In both my professional life as a prosecutor assigned to the juvenile justice division of the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office, Juvenile Drug Court and Juvenile Mental Health Court and my personal life as a Clarkston Community Schools Board of Education trustee and mom to two young kids in the district, I’ve dedicated myself to public service on behalf of our community’s children,” Sivers said. “I’m grateful that Executive Coulter appreciates the important work that assistant prosecutors and school boards do for our county. I’m hopeful that I have the support of CCS district voters in the November election to continue in my passion to work on behalf of their kids for safer schools and continuously higher student achievement.”

The Oakland Together 40 under 40 class honors young professionals who live and/or work in Oakland County and align Coulter’s vision of Oakland Together, a community working together to leverage its strengths, address its changes and find value in working with regional partners.

“I am thrilled to announce the exceptional individuals selected for the 2024 class of the Oakland Together 40 Under 40,” Coulter said in a press release. “This diverse group of young leaders embodies the spirit of innovation, resilience and community engagement. Their contributions are shaping the future of our region and I am proud to celebrate their accomplishments and commitment to making a positive difference in our county.”

Over 290 candidates applied for the recognition. The 40 candidates honored were selected by a panel of independent judges including a teacher, mental health professionals, physicians, non-profit leaders, university professors, lawyers, diversity consultants and automotive supplier employees.