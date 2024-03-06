Kenneth “Ken” Edward Morawski Jr., 61, of Clarkston

Kenneth “Ken” Edward Morawski Jr., of Clarkston, formerly of Warren and Madison Heights, passed away on February 21, 2024, at the age of 61. He was born October 27, 1962 in Dover, Delaware to Kenneth and Lydia Morawski.

Friend to many, Ken was an incredibly caring husband and father who always had more to share with family than words could say. He leaves behind Cathleen Morawski (Clein), his best friend, strongest supporter, and wife of 37 years; Jonathen Morawski, Samantha (Shane) Morawski, and Claire Morawski, his beloved children and grandchildren, Share Jr. and Jason, who fondly referred to him as “Pop Pop”.

Ken honed his automotive skills from an early age working on cars and motorcycles with his father, brothers, and close friends. He had an appetite for speed, no matter how many wheels, and explored dirt track racing during a trip back to Delaware as a young man. Growing up in a bowling family, Ken was an accomplished and powerful bowler, who achieved semi-professional status along with one of his brothers.

He believed in the conservation and protection of the planet and its resources. As an avid outdoorsman in Michigan, he could be found equally at home in the woods, on the water, or on the ice taking in the beauty of nature and fresh air. Shortly after moving to Clarkston, Ken became a member of the Oakland County Sportsmen’s Club. His primary areas of interest were in archery and firearms, though he enjoyed everything the club had to offer. During his time as an active club member, he achieved Lifetime Membership status. He was a frequent volunteer during archery jamborees, weekend race days, and as a cook at the weekly fish fry. Ken most recently worked at O’Reilly Auto Parts in Waterford – a job that blended his love of people, storytelling, and humor with his automotive knowledge.

A lover and supporter of people, animals, and nature, Ken found great pride supporting his children in their endeavors in the arts and athletics. He volunteered with the Clarkston High School marching and concert bands “Pit Crew”, coached and attended many soccer games, sampled lots of fantastic food, and drove to endless appointments and lessons. He was also always willing to help, as he never hesitated to support family and friends with his skills as a craftsman, handyman, and auto mechanic.

Throughout his life Ken was always up for an adventure to support any of his family and friends, though as everyone knows, before any adventure you had to stop and get him a Diet Mountain Dew. He was a person that people of all ages could be themselves around and talk about whatever might be on their minds. Ken never failed to leave an impression. Please cherish your “Ken” stories and go forward as he did, providing hope, goodness, and fairness to everyone and everything.

As were his wishes, cremation has taken place, and a private celebration of life will be held. Arrangements entrusted to Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Please leave a memory or condolence in the online guestbook: www.wintfuneralhome.com.