Locals revving up for Detroit Autorama

Boogeyman takes its place at Detroit Autorama 2023. Photo: Kim Haislip

DETROIT – The 71st Annual Detroit Autorama coming up this weekend at Huntington Place (formerly Cobo Hall) will have a local flavor.

Clarkston residents Mike and Kim Haislip will be showing their 2012 Ford Mustang at the event, which runs March 1-3, and fellow Clarkston resident Mickey York will be unveiling his restored 1962 Impala SS.

“Our son Ryan, a 2016 Clarkston grad, bought his first 1966 Mustang with his graduation money,” said Kim Haislip. “This started our Autorama journey. After Ryan and stepdad Mike worked on his first car for a few years, updating motor and interior, we entered the ‘66 in the 2019 Autorama just for fun. This car was not show quality, but we just went for something fun to do in the cold weather. We ended up meeting two really nice guys that drove their car from Kentucky in the snow to Michigan for this show. They were parked by us and we were amazed at the sight of this snow-covered car. It was a beautiful yellow 1969 Mustang, or was it? Once we talked to them, we found out it was a newer Mustang with custom-made body panels to make it look like a ‘69. We loved the idea and that weekend, Mike and I ordered one of these cars.”

That put the wheels in motion, quite literally, for future events and car projects.

“We wanted our custom-made car to be a tribute to the Mustang in the John Wick movies (1 and 2), hence the name “Boogeyman,” as that is what they call Keanu Reeves in the movie,” explained Haislip. “That year, we bought a donor car, a 2012, drove it to Duncan Brothers Customs in Kentucky, and dropped it off. Then COVID happened. The car took a little over a year and came back to Michigan in the spring of 2021. Some of the great things about Boogeyman is all the personal touches on it.”

Kim selected the paint colors and Mike has done work on the engine to make it faster and on the interior to make it more beautiful. Boogeyman has custom John Wick plates, his own mascot, Daisy the dog (“If you know, you know,” said Kim), and even a Daisy custom dog tag and collar hanging from the mirror.

“There has been so much done to improve this head-turning car,” Haislip said. “Every year since 2021, we attend Autorama and about 30 other shows every year. We have driven him to many states, met great friends and thousands of Boogeyman fans have been made.

“It’s so much fun to arrive to events and hear everyone talking about him, ‘Oh, there’s Boogeyman! I love that car.’ You will see Boogeyman often driving around Clarkston and at all the local car events.”

For more, visit duncanbrotherscustoms.com. Boogeyman also has his own Instagram, @mi_boogeyman69.

As far as York goes, his story is a tad different.

The Impala originally underwent more than three years of restoration and was debuted at the Detroit Autorama in 2018, taking first place in its class. Unfortunately, on the way to a car show in Oct. 2021, it was totaled in a devastating accident.

Following the accident, the car was brought to Motor City Solutions Hot Rods & Restorations, where they committed to repairing and rebuilding the car.

“I couldn’t let the car go,” said York, a noted longtime Detroit sports broadcaster. “It was my grandmother’s car and she owned it since it was brand new off the showroom floor. She sold it in 1996, but after her passing, I was able to track down the car and buy it back in 2009. We couldn’t let his horrific crash be the end of its story.”

The car has undergone significant upgrades, other than York’s grandma’s favorite white exterior and red interior, to the engine, audio, rear end, transmission, brakes and exhaust.

“We call it Oma’s SS in honor of my grandma,” said York.

The Impala’s unveiling will occur at 1 p.m. March 1 at the Motor City Solutions Hot Rods & Restorations display on the main show floor.