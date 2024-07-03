Louis “Lou” Herald Pope, 67, of Katy, Texas, died suddenly on June 12, 2024.

Lou was born on July 15, 1956, in Pontiac, Michigan to Louis and Elisa Pope (Popp), both deceased.

He attended the University of Miami and Central Michigan University where he studied journalism.

He lived in Clarkston, MI until moving to Texas in his 20’s. His most recent and long running business venture was that of BlueRiver Capital with dear friends John and Anne Ondrusek.

Lou loved his dogs, cats, writing, biking and hiking and the great state of Texas.

He is survived by sisters Marie (Roger) Nanney and Linda (Bud – deceased) Pope Hatfield, and stepdaughter Hailey (Helfenbien) Fangmeier. Nieces Kristine Mason, Victoria Estes, Colleene Hatfield, Maureene Moody, and nephews Nathan and George Hatfield, and Stephen Nanney.