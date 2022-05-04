Mountaineer Update for May 4, 2022

Clarkston Everest Collegiate was back in action last week with a mix of wins and losses.

The Everest Collegiate Girls Varsity Soccer team posted a 3-2 win over St. Catherine during Senior Night, April26.

They opened the weekend against Bishop Foley and play University Liggett on Thursday, 5 p.m., and Lutheran North on Saturday, 3 p.m.

Everest Collegiate Girls Tennis started play for season at the Gryphon Invitational in Ann Arbor on April 23. They lost at home to St. Catherine on April 26, 6-2.

They compete against Divine Child and Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard this week.

Everest Collegiate Varsity Baseball won their second game in their double header against Cabrini last Thursday, 4-2. Freshman Alexander Wolschleger pitched the entire game for the win. They lost the first game, 5-4.

They opened the week against Royal Oak Shrine on Tuesday. They host Almont on Thursday, 4:30 p.m. They host Waterford Our Lady of the Lakes in a double header on Saturday beginning at 2 p.m. They open next week with Cranbrook at home on Tuesday in a double header, 4 p.m.

Everest Collegiate Boys Varsity Golf finished second place at the Wayne Wire Cloth Tournament, April 23.

The Mountaineers had a 155-202 win over Jewish Academy last Thursday and a 161-196 win over Shrine on Friday.

Brothers Remy Stalcup and Park Stalcup led the way as co-medalists with 37. Will Pennanen had 38 and James Schmitt had 49.

The combined team of Everest Collegiate and Oakland Christian Softball won their game against Whitmore Lake on April 26, 18-10. They lost to Lutheran Huron Valley on Thursday, 16-6.

The Everest Collegiate Track and Field teams did not compete last week. They opened this week at the Catholic High School League Intersectional Jamboree No. 2 at Liggett. They head to the third Jamboree at Bishop Foley on Wednesday, May 11.