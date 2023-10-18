Mountaineer Update for October 18, 2023

Clarkston Everest Collegiate Varsity Volleyball won the Catholic High School League St. Anne Division Championship with a 3-0 win over Ann Arbor Greenhills, Oct. 12.

The Mountaineers won the first match, 25-14. In the next two matches, they kept AA Greenhills in the single digits, 25-6, 25-9.

They advanced to the championship with a 3-0 win over University of Liggett, 25-10, 25-10, 25-9.

Everest Collegiate Varsity Football defeated Royal Oak Shrine Catholic last Friday, 56-26.

They head to the CHSL Championship Prep Bowl at Ford Field in Detroit this Saturday against Lutheran North, 4:30 p.m.

Everest Collegiate Boys Varsity Soccer shutout Genessee, 11-0, to advance to the MHSAA Division 4 District 60 Semifinal on Tuesday where they defeated Brighton Livingston Christian, 8-1. The Mountainteers play Auburn Hills Oakland Christian in the district final is Saturday. They game is at Oakland Christian, 12 p.m.