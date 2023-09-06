Mountaineer Update for September 6, 2023

The Clarkston Everest Collegiate Varsity Volleyball team opened their season winning the Oakland Christian Tournament, Aug. 26.

They were successful in a scrimmage in Lansing, Aug. 22, as they defeated Lenawee Christian, 26-24, 25-21; and Lansing Christian, 16-25, 25-17, 15-9.

They head to Detroit Cristo Ray on Thursday. They host Ann Arbor Greenhills on Tuesday, Sept. 12.

Clarkston Everest Collegiate Girls Cross Country finished in sixth place at the Corunna Earlybird Invitational, Aug. 29.

In the girls small school race, they finished with a total of 120 points at the Shiawassee County Fairgrounds.

The top five finishers for the Mountaineers were junior Erica Walker in tenth place in the time of 23:25.57; senior Eve Herrgott, 20th, 24:21.11; freshman Susan Nedwick, 30th, 25:29.23; junior Maria Saad, 34th, 26:08.83; and senior Kathleen Thibodeau, 51st, 28:25.83.

Laingsburg finished in first place with 44 points; Unionville-Sebawaing, second, 66; St. Louis, third, 85; Dryden, fourth, 107; New Lothrop, fifth, 112; Perry, seventh, 166; Montrose, eighth, 171; and Bryon, ninth, 253.

They compete in the Small School Invite at Oakland Christian on Thursday.

Everest Collegiate Boys Varsity Soccer opened the season with a 6-3 win over Lutheran Northwest, Aug. 16.

They finished their next game against Plymouth with a 2-2 tie, Aug. 18. They lost their game at Lansing

They opened the week against Lutheran North. They host Austin on Thursday and head to Genesee Christian on Saturday.

Everest Collegiate Varsity Football lost its season opener to Ubly, 50-13, Aug. 25, and now host New Lothrop in the Mountaineers’ home opener this Friday. Kick off is at 7 p.m.