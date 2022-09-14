Mountaineers face highs, lows during week’s action

Clarkston Everest Collegiate Girls Cross Country finished in fifth place in the first Catholic High School League Cardinal Division Jamboree, Sept. 7.

Sophomore Erica Walker led the Mountaineers, finishing in eighth place in the time of 22:29.7. The top five also included senior Stephanie Suran in 22nd place in the time of 24:59.7; sophomore Maria Saad, 32nd, 26:15.5; sophomore Olivia Leahy, 33rd, 26:16.7; and junior Erin Carr, 35th, 26:19.2.

Ann Arbor Greenhills finished the jamboree in first place with 50 points. Royal Oak Shrine finished in second place with 52 points; Allen Park Cabrini, third, 82; Madison Heights Bishop Foley, fourth, 94; Everest, fifth, 106; and Austin Catholic, sixth, 155.

The Mountaineers tied for fourth place with 97 points at Corunna Earlybird Invitational, Aug. 30.

Walker led the team as she finished in fifth place in the time of 22:47.93. The top five finishers also included junior Eve Herrgott finished in 17th place in the time of 23:42.38; Suran, 23rd, 24:42.86; Leahy, 30th, 25:33.2; and sophomore Natalie Cross, 33rd, 26:08.89.

Everest competes in the 54th Holly-Duane Raffin Festival of Races at Springfield Oaks County Park on Saturday.

Everest Collegiate Boys Varsity Soccer won their game against Cardinal Mooney on Sept. 6, 4-1. Twins Isaac and Mark Cross led the team. Mark scored three goals and Isaac scored one goal.

They followed it up with a 6-0 shut out over Austin Catholic last Thursday.

The Mountaineers opened the week against Foley on Monday. They host Jewish Academy on Thursday and Shrine on Tuesday, September 20. Both games start at 7 p.m.

Everest Collegiate Varsity Volleyball won their match against Austin Catholic last Thursday, 3-0.

They opened this week against Riverview Gabriel Richard. The varsity team hosts Academy of Sacred Heart on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. They head to the Clawson tournament on Saturday.

Everest Collegiate Varsity Football lost their game against New Lothrop on Friday, 52-0.

They won their game against Beecher on Thursday, Sept. 2, 29-6.

They opened with a 26-yard touchdown pass from Patrick Cooper to Dominic Walker and a 2-point conversion by Gavis Harris.

Harris scored on 13-yard and 5-yard touchdown runs in the second quarter as well as another 2-point conversion.

Jimmy Nedwick scored on a 3-yard touchdown pass from Walker.

Everest (1-2) heads to Allen Park Cabrini for a Catholic League Intersectional 2 game on Friday, 7 p.m.