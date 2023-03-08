Mountaineers rule hardwood with wins last week

Clarkston Everest Girls Varsity Basketball finshed last week with big smiles on Friday night.

They claimed the MHSAA Division 4 District 126 with 46-39 win over Auburn Hills Oakland Christian in the final.

The Mountaineers defeated Dryden in the district semifinal, 54-34 last Wednesday.

They had a 56-55 victory over Genesee Christian in the first district round. During the night, Sarah Bradley tied the school’s second play scoring record with 32 points. She is tied with 2019 graduate Katelyn Allen, who is assistant coach, and 2016 graduate Luke Allen. Lucia Westrick, 2014 graduate of Everest, holds the top spot with 34 points.

The Mountaineers played Ubly on Tuesday in the Regional 32 semifinals. The winner plays in the finals on Thursday at Kingston, 7 p.m.

Clarkston Everest Collegiate Boys Varsity Basketball team finished the regular season with a 59-47 win over Southfield Christian, Feb. 28; and a 58-47 win over Parkway Christian during Senior Night on Thursday.

The Mountaineers host the MHSAA Division 4 District 126 playoffs. Everest plays in the semifinals on Wednesday at 7 p.m. The district finals are Friday at 6 p.m.