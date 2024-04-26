NOTICE OF FIRST READING OF THE PROPOSED AMENDMENT TO THE CODE OF ORDININANCE CHAPTER 34 PARKS AND RECREATION, ARTICLE II PARK RULES AND REGULATIONS, SECTION 34-38

TO THE RESIDENTS AND PROPERTY OWNERS OF THE CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF INDEPENDENCE, OAKLAND COUNTY, MICHIGAN, AND ANY OTHER INTERESTED PERSONS:

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that at its regular/closed session meeting held on April 16, 2024, at the Township Hall located at 6483 Waldon Center Drive, Clarkston, Michigan 48346, the Charter Township of Independence Board of Trustees approved the First Reading of an amendment to the Township’s Code of Ordinances. The Board authorized a Second Reading of said Ordinance Amendment in the manner prescribed by law.

An Ordinance to Amend the Charter Township of Independence Municipal Code, Article II, Chapter 34, Section 34-38 setting forth that individuals are prohibited from consuming alcoholic beverages in the public parks unless the Township Board of Trustees approves an exemption that a designated event space located within a public park is appropriate for alcohol to be served and consumed. Alcohol may only be served in such designated event spaces by individuals or entities who have obtained written permission from the Township to serve alcohol on park property, in compliance with state licensing requirements and the Michigan Liquor Control Code (MCL 436.1101).

A true copy of the proposed Ordinance is on file and available for viewing between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., Monday through Thursday at the Independence Township’s Clerk’s Office, 6483 Waldon Center Drive, Clarkston, Michigan 48346.

CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF INDEPENDENCE

By: Cari J. Neubeck, Clerk