Public Notice: City of the Village of Clarkston regular meeting minutes, April 8, 2024

City of the Village of Clarkston

Artemus M. Pappas Village Hall

375 Depot Road

Clarkston, Michigan 48346

4.8.2024 City Council Regular Meeting Final Minutes

Call To Order

Call To Order The regular session meeting of the City of the Village of Clarkston City Council was called to order by Mayor Pro Tem Rodgers at 7:00 P.M.

Pledge Of Allegiance

Mayor Pro Tem Rodgers led the Pledge of Allegiance.

Roll Call

Council Members Present: Laura Rodgers, Mayor Pro Tem, Gary Casey, Amanda Forte, Ted Quisenberry, and Peg Roth.

Council Members Absent: Sue Wylie, Mayor & Mark Lamphier

Others Present: Jonathan Smith, City Manager, Tom Ryan, City Attorney, Oakland County Sheriff Sergeant John Ashley.

Others Absent: Karen A. DeLorge, City Clerk

Approval Of Agenda – Motion

Agenda has been amended by Rodgers to Table under New Business 10 b. Resolution: Proposal to Waive the Depot Park Rental Fee for 501c(3) Non-Profit Organizations.

Motioned to approve amended agenda by Forte, supported by Quisenberry, to approve the agenda as presented – All Ayes.

MOTION CARRIED 5-0

Public Comments

Peg Roth, Spoke

Dr. Thomas K. Stone’s letter read – by Mayor Pro Tem Rodgers

FYI

Mayor Pro Tem Rodgers reminded everyone about the CIDL April Book Sale.

City Manager Report (Including 2023 Annual Summary) 4.8.2024

City Manager’s 2023 Annual Summary 4.8.2024 is posted on the City’s Website

Motion: Acceptance Of Consent Agenda as Presented 4.8.2024

Motioned by Quisenberry, supported by Roth to approve the Consent Agenda. VOTE: All Aye.

MOTION CARRIED 5-0

Unfinished Business:

a. Resolution: Be it Resolved by Forte and Seconded by Casey that the City of the Village of Clarkston hereby authorizes Terry Hawke to proceed with the manufacturing of a safe and simplified Pony Cycle for installation in Depot Park by the DPW staff at a total, not-to-exceed cost of $3,500 to be paid from the Friends of Depot Park budget (401-265-728.001) with a current balance of $6,500. Added stipulation: Final approval and payment pending review and approval from the City Engineer and Risk Management Specialist at the Michigan Municipal League (MML) VOTE: (4) Ayes (1) No

Resolution is Adopted: 4-1

b. Discussion: Follow-up on March 25th Motion: Appointment of a Committee to conduct a performance review for the City Manager – Discussed by Council

New Business:

a. Resolution: Be it Resolved by Forte and Seconded by Roth that the City of the Village of Clarkston hereby authorizes the City Manager to contract with Distinctive Landscape of Clarkston to replace 300′ of deteriorated coping on the Depot Park raised landscape beds for a not-to-exceed cost of $9,042 to be paid from the Capital Project Fund Professional & Contractual Services budget (401-901-805.001). VOTE: All Ayes

Resolution is Adopted: 5-0

b. TABLED: Resolution: Proposal to Waive the Depot Park Rental Fee for 501c(3) Non-Profit Organizations

TABLED UNTIL CITY COUNCIL MEETING 4.22.2024. VOTE: All Ayes

Resolution Tabled

c. 1st Read: Proposed Ordinance Changes to enable our Building & Code Enforcement officials to issue citations. Read by Tom Ryan, City Attorney.

Adjourn

Motion by Roth, supported by Forte to adjourn the regular City Council Meeting at 8:19 p.m. – All Ayes,

MOTION CARRIED: 5-0.

Respectfully Submitted by Karen DeLorge, City Clerk