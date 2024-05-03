Public Notice: Clarkston Community Schools RFP for food service management services

Legal Notice

Attention: Food Service Management Companies Clarkston Community School District is requesting proposals for school food service management services. The Food Service Management Company will provide management services according to United States Department of Agriculture regulations and guidelines, as well as State of Michigan Department of Education policies and guidelines.

A copy of the RFP will be available by email at mbrogers@clarkston.k12.mi.us by May 15, 2024. The pre-bid meeting will be held at 10:00 am on May 16, 2024. All proposals must be submitted electronically no later than 4:00 pm on May 31, 2024

Hard copy proposals must also be submitted to:

Clarkston Community School District

6389 Clarkston Rd

Clarkston, MI 48346

Clarkston Community School District’s Board of Education reserves the right to

accept or reject any and/or all proposals or to accept the proposal that it finds, in

its sole discretion, to be in the best interest of the school district.