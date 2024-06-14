Public Notice: Independence Township Zoning Board of Appeals July 10 regular meeting agenda

ZONING BOARD OF APPEALS
REGULAR MEETING
AGENDA
DATE AND TIME: Wednesday, July 10, 2024 at 6:00 p.m.
LOCATION: Independence Township Hall
6483 Waldon Center Drive, Clarkston, MI 48346
- CALL TO ORDER
- PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE TO THE FLAG OF THE UNITED STATES
- ROLL CALL:
- REVIEW OF AGENDA: Agenda additions or deletions require a majority vote of Board Members present.
- PUBLIC COMMENT FOR ITEMS NOT ON THE AGENDA:
- UNFINISHED BUSINESS:
- NEW BUSINESS:
- Case #24-010, Dawn Lemerand & Karry Osmun, Petitioner, Requesting: A 38.6 front yard setback variance from Section 4.06(D), Table 4.06 in order to construct an addition on a non-conforming lot of record, 4697 Woodhull Dr., Parcel #08-34-376-037, R-1A Single Family Residential.
- Case #24-011, Dan Laurain, Petitioner, Requesting: A 12.1 foot rear yard setback variance from Section 4.06(D), Table 4.06 in order to construct a new home, 5031 Clintonville Rd., Parcel #08-35-227-040, R-1A Single Family Residential.
- Case #24-012, Patrick Callahan, Petitioner, Requesting: Two (2) total variances; 1) A 5 foot rear yard setback variance and 2) A 1.5 foot side yard setback variance, both from Section 4.06(D), Table 4.06 in order to permit an already existing three-season room and deck, 4875 Sunnyside Dr., Parcel#08-12-377-008, R-1A Single Family Residential.
- APPROVAL OF MINUTES:
- Regular Meeting Minutes of June 5, 2024
- DISCUSSION:
- ADJOURNMENT:
Cari J. Neubeck, Clerk