Public Notice: Independence Township Zoning Board of Appeals July 10 regular meeting agenda

By on No Comment

ZONING BOARD OF APPEALS

REGULAR MEETING

AGENDA

DATE AND TIME: Wednesday, July 10, 2024 at 6:00 p.m.

LOCATION: Independence Township Hall

6483 Waldon Center Drive, Clarkston, MI 48346

  1. CALL TO ORDER
  1. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE TO THE FLAG OF THE UNITED STATES
  1. ROLL CALL:
  1. REVIEW OF AGENDA: Agenda additions or deletions require a majority vote of Board Members present.
  1. PUBLIC COMMENT FOR ITEMS NOT ON THE AGENDA:
  1. UNFINISHED BUSINESS:
  1. NEW BUSINESS:
    1. Case #24-010, Dawn Lemerand & Karry Osmun, Petitioner, Requesting: A 38.6 front yard setback variance from Section 4.06(D), Table 4.06 in order to construct an addition on a non-conforming lot of record, 4697 Woodhull Dr., Parcel #08-34-376-037, R-1A Single Family Residential.
    2. Case #24-011, Dan Laurain, Petitioner, Requesting: A 12.1 foot rear yard setback variance from Section 4.06(D), Table 4.06 in order to construct a new home, 5031 Clintonville Rd., Parcel #08-35-227-040, R-1A Single Family Residential.
    3. Case #24-012, Patrick Callahan, Petitioner, Requesting: Two (2) total variances; 1) A 5 foot rear yard setback variance and 2) A 1.5 foot side yard setback variance, both from Section 4.06(D), Table 4.06 in order to permit an already existing three-season room and deck, 4875 Sunnyside Dr., Parcel#08-12-377-008, R-1A Single Family Residential.
  1. APPROVAL OF MINUTES:
    1. Regular Meeting Minutes of June 5, 2024
  1. DISCUSSION:
  1. ADJOURNMENT:

Cari J. Neubeck, Clerk

Public Notice: Independence Township Zoning Board of Appeals July 10 regular meeting agenda added by on
View all posts by Megan Kelley →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.