Public Notice: Notice of Public Accuracy test of voting equipment, City of the Village of Clarkston

PUBLIC NOTICE

CITY OF THE VILLAGE OF CLARKSTON

COUNTY OF OAKLAND, STATE OF MICHIGAN

NOTICE OF PUBLIC ACCURACY TEST OF VOTING EQUIPMENT

FOR THE

STATE PRIMARY ELECTION ON 8.6.2024

Artemus M. Pappas Village Hall

375 Depot Rd

Clarkston MI 48346

Saturday, July 13th, 2024 @ 11:00 a.m.

To the qualified electors of the City of the Village of Clarkston, County of Oakland, State of Michigan: Notice is hereby given that a Public Accuracy Test for the electronic equipment that will be used for the August 6, 2024, State Primary Election is scheduled for Saturday, July 13th, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. in the City Hall Board Room, 375 Depot Rd., Clarkston, Michigan 48346. The Public Accuracy Test is conducted to demonstrate that the computer programming used to tabulate the votes cast at the election meets the requirements of Michigan election law.

Jonathan Smith, City Manager

