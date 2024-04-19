Public Notice: Notice of Public Hearing, Independence Township Planning Commission, May 9, 2024

Please take notice that the Independence Township Planning Commission, Oakland County, Michigan, will hold a Public Hearing on Thursday, May 9, 2024 at 6:00 p.m. for the purpose of considering a Special Land Use. The meeting will be via Microsoft Teams online and at Independence Township Hall Meeting Room, 6483 Waldon Center Dr., Clarkston MI,48346. Please check the Township Website Calendar for the link to join the meeting or attend in person regarding the following:

PC File # 2024-006

Petitioner: Nicholas Shango

Project Name: White Lake Commons Outlots

PETITIONER REQUESTS SPECIAL LAND USE APPROVAL DRIVE-THRU ASSOCIATED WITH CONSTRUCTION OF TWO NEW OUTLOTS.

Southeast Corner of White Lake Road & Dixie Highway

Parcel #08-29-351-020

26 Acres

C-2 Planned Shopping Center

NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN THAT THE ABOVE REQUEST MAY BE EXAMINED at the Township Planning & Zoning Department during regular business hours. Written comments may be sent to the Planning Commission c/o the Independence Township Planning & Zoning Department, 6483 Waldon Center Dr., Clarkston, MI 48346 prior to the Public Hearing/Meeting.

For further information call (248) 625-8111 (Option 2).