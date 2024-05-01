Public Notice: Notice of Public Hearing on 2024-2025 Fiscal Year Budget, City of the Village of Clarkston, May 28, 2024

PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE

CITY OF THE VILLAGE OF CLARKSTON

Artemus M. Pappas Village Hall

375 Depot Rd

Clarkston MI 48346

Tuesday May 28th, 2024 at 7:00 P.M.

The City of the Village of Clarkston will hold a Public Hearing on its 2024-2025 Fiscal Year Budget during our regular City Council Meeting on Tuesday May 28th, 2024 starting at 7:00 PM. A draft copy of the proposed budget will be available on our web site www.villageofclarkston.org or in our office starting on May 20th, 2024.

Members of the public may participate or comment in this Public Hearing in three ways:

1. Attend in-person at the Clarkston Village Hall conference room located at 375 Depot Road, Clarkston, MI 48346

2. Join the meeting remotely using a computer, tablet or smartphone via Microsoft Teams (Meeting ID: 242 643 216 056 Passcode: 57e3CV)

3. Submit written comments to the City Clerk at delorgek@villageofclarkston.org by 3:00 PM the day of the hearing.

Persons with questions may call the City Office at (248) 625-1559 or email the City Clerk at delorgek@villageofclarkston.org. Anyone planning to attend the meeting who has need of special assistance under the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) is asked to contact the City Clerk’s Office at least 48 hours prior to the meeting.

This notice is in compliance with PA 267 of 1976 (as amended) Open Meetings Act, MCLA 41.72 (2)(3) and the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

Karen DeLorge, City Clerk