Public Notice: Notice of Public Tax Hearing, Clarkston Community Schools, May 13, 2024

NOTICE OF PUBLIC TAX HEARING

CLARKSTON COMMUNITY SCHOOLS

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that on Monday, May 13, 2024 at 6:45 p.m., at Clarkston Community Schools, 6389 Clarkston Rd, Clarkston, Michigan, the Board of Education of Clarkston Community Schools will hold a public hearing to consider the District’s proposed 2024-2025 property tax millage rate. The Board may not adopt its proposed 2024-2025 property tax millage rate until after a public hearing.

The property tax millage rate proposed to be levied to support the 2024-2025 budget will be a subject of this hearing.

This notice is given by order of the Board of Education.

Cheryl McGinnis, Secretary

