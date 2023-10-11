Ready for regionals

The Wolves are heading into the post season with the MHSAA Division 1 Boys Tennis Regional 6 at home this Thursday, beginning at 8:30 a.m.

The Wolves tied for second place during the OAA White League tournament with 39 points, Sept. 28.

With the tournament outcome and regular season record in the league, 4-1, the Wolves finished second place in the league.

For Singles, Thomas McCormick finished 1-2 on Flight No. 1 with his win over West Bloomfield’s Bradley Bordelove, 6-4, 6-0. He lost to North Farmington and Lake Orion.

Ethan Banyas finished 2-0 on Flight No. 2 with wins over Lake Orion’s Mantra Kaushal, 6-3, 6-2; and Rochester Adams’ Hardy Chen, 6-7, 7-5, 10-1.

Lane Robison went 1-1 on Flight No. 3 with a win over North Farmington’s Hamdaan, 6-4, 4-6, 10-6; and lost to Rochester Adams.

Evan Banyas went 1-1 on Flight No. 4 with a win over North Farmington’s Tommy Buckhave, 6-3, 6-4; and lost to Rochester Adams.

For Doubles, Max Downey and Will Downey went 1-2 on Flight No. 1 with a win over West Bloomfield’s AJ Spargo and Nived Paingol, 6-1, 6-4; and lost to Lake Orion and North Farmington.

Brady Ebling and David Richardson went 2-1 on Flight No. 2 with wins over West Bloomfield’s Aidan Moran and James Lee, 6-3, 2-6, 11-9; and Berkley’s Russel Sousanis and Mathew Rucinski, 6-2, 6-2. They lost to North Farmington.

Ryan Merritt and Sam Yerian went 1-1 on Flight No. 3 with a win over North Farmington’s Sam Nemeth and Advay Das, 6-4, 6-4. They lost to Rochester Adams.

Askel Hopkins and Colin Whitecar went 1-1 on Flight No. 4 with a win over Lake Orion’s Jack Fallarme and Manov Khosla, 6-2, 6-4. They lost to North Farmington.

Christopher Manwaring and Noah Puzio went 2-1 on Flight No. 5 with wins over West Bloomfield’s Sheldon Samuels and Juan Pablo, 6-4, 6-1; and Lake Orion’s Lance Little and Vikram Patil, 6-4, 6-7, 11-9.

Rochester Adams finished the tournament in first place with 53 points; North Farmington tied for second, 39; Lake Orion, fourth, 28; Berkley, fifth, 18; and West Bloomfield, sixth, 12.

The Wolves closed the regular season with wins over Grand Blanc, 8-0; and Holly, 8-0. ~WP