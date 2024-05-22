Jonathon Dayle Markham, 22

Jonathon Dayle Markham; of Clarkston; passed away on April 29, 2024 at the age of 22. Loving son of Kristine Tramel and the Late Faron Markham; grandson of Linda and the Late James Tramel Jr. and of Joa Rhodes and Gerald Markham; also survived by many extended family members.

Jonathon was a loving soul. He enjoyed riding cars and his golf cart. He loved listening to music. Jonathon will also be reunited with his best friend Jax the dog. He was loved by many and will be missed by all.

A Memorial Service will take place on May 25 at the Memorial Funeral Directory in Princeton, West Virginia at 11:00 a.m.

Please check back in to stay updated. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Children’s Miracle Network. Please consider leaving a memory or condolence on Jonathon’s online guestbook at www.wintfuneralhome.com