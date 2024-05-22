Clarkston Area Youth Assistance (CAYA) Pinwheels for Prevention Program

April’s blue pinwheel gardens remind community members about acting PROACTIVELY to PREVENT child and adolescent adversity, including child abuse—it’s about what we can do BEFORE it happens in the first place. One way to be proactive is to strengthen child, adolescent, and family well-being through small acts of primary prevention. These are ordinary things each of us can do every day, like acknowledging someone with a “Hello” or a welcoming smile. The 2024 CAYA Pinwheels for Prevention Community Kick-Off highlighted that everyone has a role in primary prevention.

We want to thank Pinwheel Supporters, Neighbors, and Friends for supporting CAYA’s primary prevention programs through planting pinwheel gardens: 5th Tavern Clarkston, Judy Ableser, Jacqueline Bess, Patricia Blaine, Bowman Chevrolet, Calvary Lutheran Church, Clarkston Area Optimist Club, Clarkston Area Chamber of Commerce, Clarkston Family Farm, CIDL, Clarkston United Methodist Church, Connecting Clarkston, Ellie Mental Health, Essence on Main Mercantile, Jackie Fromm, The Gateway, Harrison’s Design and Furniture, HealthQuest Physical Therapy, Inscribe Books, Lowrie’s Landscape, Main Street Coworking and Offices, McLaren Clarkston, Denise McLean, Leah McLean, Jan Modesitt, Nancy Moon, Morgan Milzow and Ford Realtors, Morgan’s Service, Neiman’s Family Market, Oxford Bank (Clarkston Branch), Sherry Snudden, Social Medium, Stroll Oakhurst, Dale and Deborah Stuart, Union General, Village Fashion Boutique, Washington Management, Waterford Bank, and Lewis E. Wint and Son Funeral Home.

We are grateful to CAYA’S permanent sponsors for planting pinwheel gardens: CCS, City of the Village of Clarkston, Independence Township, and Springfield Township. We are also grateful to Waterfall Jewelers for dedicating their eye-catching digital sign in April to Pinwheels for Prevention. Finally, we are appreciative to the CHS students in the A World of Difference class who help recycle the pinwheels and to our local print media for bringing attention to April’s blue pinwheel gardens: Clarkston News; Stroll Oakhurst; Clarkston Living.

Sincerely,

Pinwheels for Prevention Committee

Clarkston Area Youth Assistance