Saturday author event at Clarkston library

INDEPENDENCE TWP. — A New York Times bestselling author is coming to the Clarkston Independence District Library, 6495 Clarkston Road, this Saturday from 3:30-5:30 p.m., in partnership with Clarkston’s Inscribe Books.

Bonnie Jo Campbell is the author of the bestselling novel “The Waters.” A masterpiece of rural noir, the book is a fierce, mesmerizing novel about the soul of a small town set in Michigan.

“Her new book is receiving lots of praise, so we’re incredibly lucky that she’s coming to Clarkston to visit,” said Sissy Phillips, the library’s head of marketing and engagement.

“If you enjoy reading about strong, independent, purposeful women who thrive in the face of adversity and in spite of serious flaws, both personal and professional, this is a book for you,” reads a review on ReadingTheWest.com. “From lurking vengeful locals with firearms to deadly snakes protected by federal law, this tale moves irresistibly to an end that fulfills the promise of the rest of the book. It also addresses some trenchant current issues that appear in the news daily but are not, in fact new, but age-old problems that continue to baffle those with prospective solutions. It is a muscular and meaningful book that should be great book group material.”

Campbell is the author of the novels “Once Upon a River,” a national

bestseller that was adapted into a full-length feature film released to international acclaim in 2020, and “Q Road.”

To register for Saturday’s event, visit tinyurl.com/bdffmjfw.

For more information, check out bonniejocampbell.net.