Sunflower Market continues with pick-up on Wednesdays

Clarkston Family Farm continues to keep their Sunflower Market open on Wednesdays with a few changes. It’s open from 12-4 p.m. for pre-order curbside pick-up with Executive Director Chelsea O’Brien with her daughter, Delaney, and son, Aiden, putting orders together and delivering to vehicles.

“It’s wonderful,” Chelsea said. “It’s just four hours and we will see between 50 and 88 people. We do try to keep it quick. People have been really appreciative. They are also supporting local. They are supporting small business. They are supporting local farms. It really has been a blessing to connect with our community even if it’s in a small way, one day a week for four hours.

She added they are an exempt service and they are doing it in a safe way by wearing masks and gloves.

Check out Clarkston Family Farm for more information about the Sunflower Market. To place an order text Chelsea at 248-302-6426 or email kc.ob.200@gmail.com.

~Wendi Reardon Price