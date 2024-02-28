Township residents soon to get rides from NOTA

INDEPENDENCE TWP. —As a result of voter approval of the Oakland County transportation millage back in Nov. 2022, all Oakland County residents are now being taxed for the purpose of maintaining and expanding public transit services throughout Oakland County.

Oakland County Transit, a committee that finds opportunities for commissioners to explore issues more closely and find solutions for residents, has now authorized the North Oakland Transportation Authority (NOTA) to expand their service area, and as a result, NOTA now provides transportation to Independence, Springfield, Brandon, and Groveland Township residents. NOTA offers expanded hours of operation and service boundaries within Oakland County, when compared to the transit services currently provided by the Independence Township Senior Community Center.

Beginning March 1, the Independence Township Senior Community Center will be evaluating NOTA’s capacity to meet the needs of those they currently serve by entering a pilot transportation program with NOTA, which was approved by the township board of trustees at their Feb. 20 regular meeting.

“NOTA wants to use Independence Township as a, for lack of a better word, a hub for north-westerly routes,” said Township Director of Parks, Recreation and Seniors Adam Kline.

Eli Cooper, Oakland County Transit manager, spoke at the Feb. 20 township meeting, stating that the county has not yet approved the NOTA pilot program with Independence Township.

“The same materials that have been provided to (the township board) have been provided to the Board of Commissioners Transit Committee and they have it on their docket for Feb. 26. We would assume that they will approve it since we have discussed it with them as it developed and they will be making a recommendation as is the course for transportation or transit-related items.”

Also beginning March 1, all transportation will be provided by NOTA. Independence Township Senior Community Center will not be providing transportation. For the time being, the township will be keeping one driver and bus.

Independence Township recently sent out a letter to residents stating “we want to make sure you are getting the most service for your tax dollars.”

Back on Oct. 24, 2023, the board of trustees voted in favor of requesting the pilot program for transportation services from the county and NOTA.

The township is asking all current riders to register with NOTA by filling out an application at www.ridenota.org or by calling NOTA at 248-693-7100.

Rides are based on availability. If residents need assistance, the Senior Community Center is available to help answer questions and assist residents in getting registered and scheduled with NOTA.

Riders are asked to share their user experience and feedback regarding NOTA and the pilot directly to Independence Township by calling 248-625-8231 and asking for Theresa or Jennifer.