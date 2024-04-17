Wolfpack Update for April 17, 2024

Boys golf perform at Southern Swing Invite

SPRINGFIELD, OHIO — Clarkston Boys Varsity Golf finished in the top ten in the Southern Swing at Locust Hills.

Senior Austin Summers led for both days with a 77 in round two and 82 in round one. Junior Vinny Giannini hit a 77 and 85 for the two day tournament; freshman Chris Quayle, 82 and 88; junior Braden Waechter, 78; senior Luke Brody, 85; and junior Calum Hartner, 88.

The Wolves finished the second day with 314 and the first day with 343.

The varsity team had their first invitational at the Oakland University Invite at Katke-Cousins, April 8. Summers led with a 79. Hartner had a 81; senior Sam Studek, 83; Brody, 86; Waechter, 89.

Kickers outscore Farmington, Rochester for two wins

ROCHESTER HILLS — Clarkston Girls Varsity Soccer went 2-0-1 last week.

The finished the week with a 2-1 win over Rochester last Friday with goals from Emi Catinella and Emma Bradley.

They tied against Grand Blanc last Thursday, 0-0

The Wolves opened the week with a 7-0 win over Farmington, April 9. Catinella and Bradley each scored two goals. Natalie Mora-Garcia, Avery Perkins and Nicole Lemker each scored one goal.

Clarkston (4-1-1, 2-0-1 OAA White) opened this week against Romeo on Monday. They host Ferndale on Thursday. They head to Oxford on Friday and Lake Orion on Tuesday, April 23. JV plays at 5:30 p.m., varsity follows. -WP

Girls lacrosse looking for first win

INDEPENDENCE TWP. — The Clarkston Girls Varsity Lacrosse team fell to Lake Orion last Friday, 15-4

The Wolves scored the first goal of the not with a shot on the net from Aubrey Reineck with 6:45 remaining in the first quarter.

Lake Orion tied the score with 97 seconds remaining in the quarter.

Sydney Fischer brought the Wolves back into the lead, 2-1, with a minute remaining. Seconds later the Dragons tied the game again, 2-2.

The Dragons scored six goals in the second quarter to gain the lead.

The next two goals for the Wolves were from Reineck and Anna Reineck in the fourth quarter with less than eight minutes left in the game.

The Wolves opened the week with a 15-8 loss to Stoney Creek, 15-8.

Clarkston (0-3) opened this week against Oxford on Monday. They play at Avondale on Wednesday at 5 p.m., and host Troy on Saturday, 12 p.m. -WP