Wolfpack Update for October 13, 2021

Two Clarkston teams finished their fall seasons during regionals last week.

The girls varsity golf team finished in eighth place at the MHSAA Division 1 Regional 5 at Pine Knob Golf Course last Wednesday with a score 376.

Senior Elin Gebrowski finished in 20th place, hitting 90 for the day. Junior Mae Norman finished in 22nd place, 92; senior Madison Liles, 29th, 95; junior Anjali Issac, 34th, 99; and sophomore Alexandria Lecureux, 38th place, 100.

The three qualifying teams for the state finals were Rochester Adams, Bloomfield Hills and Troy Athens, each scoring 340.

The boys varsity tennis team hosted the MHSAA Division 1 Regional 7 where the top three teams finishing were Bloomfield Hills in first place with 23 points; Rochester Adams, second, 12; and Rochester, third, 11.

The Wolves and Oxford did not score any points during the meet and lost their first rounds.