Wolves jump ahead of Lightning in first quarter

BY WENDI REARDON PRICE

Clarkston News Sports Writer

The Wolves finished the first round of the regional playoffs in three quarters with a 21-0 win over Lapeer on Sunday.

“It was a good game,” said Brian Kaminskas, head coach of Clarkston Boys Varsity Lacrosse. “It’s day one in the playoffs for us. The kids were focused, came out and did their job.”

The Wolves had taken control of the game within in a span of two minutes with four goals against the Lapeer Lightning.

It began with a goal from senior Braedyn Callahan with 10:07 left in the first quarter. Lapeer’s goalie saved a shot on net and threw the ball back into play. Callahan caught it, ran closer to the net and made a shot, scoring the first goal for Clarkston.

The Wolves took control of the ball at faceoff and Callahan struck again with another goal ten seconds later with and assist from sophomore Blake Berry.

The next two goals came from sophomore Zaiden Green at the 8:44 mark with an assist from senior Hayden Arnold and from senior Jack Gurn, 43 seconds later.

The Wolves kept the momentum going and finished the first quarter with a 12-0 lead after Callahan scored with less than a second to go off a pass from junior Devin Grail.

Callahan and junior Ryan Berry had three each goals during the game.

Arnold had two goals and two assists. Blake Berry had two goals and one assist.

Green, sophomore Ryan Phyle and junior Evan McClorey each scored two goals.

Grail had one goals and two assists. Junior Michael Ferman had one goal and one assist. Gurn, senior Colin Horst and junior Rayce Septor each had one goal.

Junior Ryan Martindale had three assists. Senior Owen Meyer and junior Everett Edwards had one assist.

Goalies senior Michael VanGilder and junior Karl Wandrei were both in the net for the shutout.

Clarkston plays Oxford in the regional semifinal on Wednesday, 5:30 p.m.

“We had them earlier in the year and had a slow start,” Kaminskas said. “It’s just going to get tougher as we go further.”

The winner moves on to play the winner of the Midland Dow/Grand Blanc semifinal in the regional final on Tuesday, June 1 at 6:30 p.m.

“Midland has been drastically improving,” Kaminskas said. “We expect a ball game there.”

The regional is held at Oxford High School.

Clarkston Girls Varsity Lacrosse plays Midland in the first round of regionals at home on Wednesday, 3 p.m. The winner moves on the regional semifinal at Fenton High School on Tuesday, June 1, 7 p.m.