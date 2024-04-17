Wolves open OAA Red with pair of wins over Dragons

By Wendi Reardon Price

Staff Writer

wprice@mihomepaper.com

INDEPENDENCE TWP. — Clarkston Varsity Baseball opened their series against OAA Red foe Lake Orion with two wins last week.

“I couldn’t be happier to win our first two league games,” said Addison Turk, head coach. “It was great to get those wins against Lake Orion. They are always a good team. I was really proud of the way we won both games.”

The Wolves won the first game in the series on April 8, 1-0. They had a walk off run from Logan Brimacombe and Owen McCuan and TJ Hyde pitched for the night.

“They were fantastic,” Turk said about McCuan and Hyde.

The Wolves came back the next day to win the second game, 4-3. They grabbed the lead at the bottom of the first inning with one run, which was scored when Chris York had a walk with the bases loaded.

McCuan added brought the score up to 2-0 with his one RBI off his double in the second inning. He finished the night going 1-for-3 with a total of two runs scored.

Lochlan Stoudt added the third run in the bottom of the third inning with a home run.

Lucas DeBell hit a double during the game and had a run. Brimacombe went 1-for-3 with one RBI.

For pitching, Dylan Johnston threw for 4.2 innings with one earned run and two strikeouts. York finished the game pitching for 2.1 innings with three strikeouts.

“Our pitching carried us,” Turk added. “Dylan started and pitched well. Then, Chris was able to come in and get the save. We played well behind our pitchers. Lucas had a good series and Logan had a couple of good games as well.”

He added it’s still early in the year so there are things to work on.

“There’s going to be mistakes but I thought for the most part we played a couple of clean games,” Turk said.

The third game in the series for last Thursday at Lake Orion was postponed due to weather. The Wolves and the Dragons will finish the series on May 20 at Lake Orion.

The Wolves split their double header against White Lake Lakeland on Saturday with a 4-2 win and a 8-7 loss.

During the win, DeBell went 3-for-4 with one RBI. Danny Giordano 2-for-3 with one run. Hyde with the game winning RBI. Johnston pitched four innings and York got the win in relief

During the loss, Johnson went 2-for-3 with a walk, Stoudt went 2-for-4 with a double, Nick Miller went 1-for-3 with a double and RBI. Connor Paul went 2-for-4 with three runs and one RBI. Colton Williams went 1-for-2 with two walks, one run and one RBI. Alec Brisse had a scoreless inning and one strikeout.

The Wolves (3-4) opened their OAA Red series against Stoney Creek on Monday and Tuesday. They finish the 3-game series at Stoney Creek on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.

Turk shared hopefully the wins over Lake Orion build momentum for Stoney Creek and Rochester Adams next week.

“We started off the year kind of rough losing our first three,” he said. “Then, we were able to play at home. I think we were a little bit more comfortable and played really well.”

They head to Detroit Country Day on Saturday for a double header, beginning at 10 a.m.

Lochlan Stoudt runs the bases after his homerun hit in the third inning against Lake Orion, April 9. At right, his teammates celebrate with him. Photo: Wendi Reardon Price