Wolves take on foes on courts, greens

Clarkston Boys Varsity Tennis won on tiebreaker of sets in the match against Lake Orion, Sept. 8.
The Wolves won nine matches compared to their hosts, the Dragons, 9-8 to break the 4-4 tie. The tiebreaker came from Ethan Banyas, who won his second set on the Singles No. 2 court, 6-4.
During the match, Owen Lamz took the win for Clarkston on the Singles No. 3 court against Husted Peter, 6-3, 6-3. Ryan Snudden won on the Singles No. 4 court against Mantra Kaushal, 6-3, 7-5.
Evan Banyas and Lane Robison took the win on the Doubles No. 1 court against Michael Pokorny and Daniel Gerdeman, 7-5, 6-1. Colin Whitecar and Brady Ebling defeated Cameron Smith and Bojanowski on the Doubles No. 4 court, 6-2, 6-4.

Jose De Nigris returns West Bloomfield’s serve. Photo: Wendi Reardon Price

The Wolves opened last week with loss to West Bloomfield on Sept. 13, 5-3.
Wins for the night came from Lamz on the Singles No. 4 court with a 6-3, 6-1 defeat over Max Gorman.
Snudden and Evan Banyas defeated Brendan Moran and Connor Joyce on the Doubles No. 1 court, 7-6, 6-3; and Whitecar and Ebling defeated Dinesh Senthilnathan and AJ Sparago on the Doubles No. 4 court, 6-3 , 6-1.
The Wolves opened this week against North Farmington. They host Berkley on Thursday at 4 p.m.
***
Clarkston Girls Varsity Tennis won their meet against Oxford last week, 174-191. Alexandria LeCureux hit a 37; Mae Norman, 40; Katarina Fisher, 47; and Jane Sorenson, 50.
They also had a win over Stoney Creek, 185-206. LeCureux hit a 38; Norman, 42; Payden Sealy, 51; and Fisher, 54.

