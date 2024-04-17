Wolves track and field teams defeat

INDEPENDENCE TWP. — Clarkston Boys and Girls Track and Field dominated at their first meet of the season at home against Oxford, April 10.

The boys team won their meet against the Wildcats, 91-37.

The top three finishers to score points in the track events were: in the 100-meter dash, Micah Chaney in first place in the time of 11.38; Rence Leon-Fountain, second, 11.81; Pierce Peruski, third, 11.84; 200-meter dash, Chaney, first, 22.89; Peruski, third, 24.21; 400-meter dash, Wendell Childs, first, 48.92; 800-meter run, Bryce Nowik, first, 1:59.61; 1,600-meter run, Andrew Floros, second, 4:31.67; 3,200-meter run, Cayden DeGrendel, first, 9:50.68; Ryan Barnes, second, 9:51.98; 110-meter hurdles, Aksel Hopkins, second, 17.35; and 300-meter hurdles, Hopkins, first, 43.79.

The top three finishers to score points in the field events were: in shot put, Nick Waszczenko, first, 44-03; Benjamin Ankrom, second, 40-06.5; Micah Duffy, third, 39-04.5; discus, Waszczenko, first, 138-07; Kyler Omelia, second, 104-04; Duffy, third, 100-00; high jump, Cameron Love, first, 5-10; long jump, Leon-Fountain, second, 19-03.5; and Love, third, 19-03.25.

For relays, the 400-meter relay team with Leon-Fountain, Love, Gabe Van Goor and Mason Sidaway finished in first place, 44.25.

The team of Van Goor, Love, Chaney and Wendell Childs finished in first place in the 800-meter relay, 1:31.26.

The team of Chaney, Childs, Hopkins and Van Goor finished in first place in the 1,600-meter relay, 3:30.24. The team of Sam King, Kent Wilson, Braden Ryske and Trent Logan in third place, 3:43.52.

In the 3,200-meter relay event, the team of Nowik, DeGrendel, Floros and

Jaxson Nowik finished in first place, 8:20.14. The team of Slate Campbell, Miles Foster, John Jidas and Jonah Strader finished in third, 9:42.80.

The girls team won their meet over Oxford, 96-32.

The top three finishers to score points in the track events were: in the 100-meter dash, Scarlett Keenan in first place in the time of 13.61; Emma Garner, third, 14.19; 200-meter dash, Keira Zorski, first, 27.74; Keenan, second, 28.11; 400-meter dash, Skylar Drinkard, first, 1:01.30; Emily Valencia, second, 1:04.97; 800-meter run, Avery DeGrendel, second, 2:28.12; 1,600-meter run, Addison Brigham, second, 5:42.49; 3,200-meter run, Alexandra Brigham, first, 11:29.13; 100-meter hurdles, Caitlin Poterek, first, 17.00; Genna Golab; and 300-meter hurdles, Poterek, second, 49.53.

The top three finishers to score points in the field events were: in shot put, Abby Hasenfratz in first place, 33-01; Aydia Bartz, second, 33-03; discus, Hasenfratz, first, 103-09; Allie Danatzko and Bartz, tied for second, 82-00; high jump, Carsey Collins, first, 5-0; Morgan Nicholson, second, 4-08; long jump, Golab, first, 15-08; Drinkard, second, 14-04; and Ashton Webb, third, 14-01.

For relay events, the 400-meter relay team with Garner, Keenan, Lily Prainito and Cassandra King finished in first place, 56.53.

The relay team of Prainito, Zorski, Poterek and Drinkard finished in first place in the 800-meter relay, 1:48.55. The team of Garner, Webb, Marlayna Dropps and Mathea Marcale finished in third, 1:56.65.

For the 1,600-meter relay team of Zorski, Valencia, DeGrendel and Drinkard finished in first place, 4:15.12. The team of Alexandra Brigham, Ava Danielson, Addison Brigham and Ava Lonteen, second, 4:29.26.

For the 3,200-meter relay, the team of Brigham, Brigham, DeGrendel and Danielson finished in first place, 10:22.15. The team of Kendal Russette, Logan Robison, Kendall Sieradski and Molly Wheeler, third, 11:28.45.

The Wolves travel to Lake Orion on Wednesday, April 17 and travel to Auburn Hills for the Oakland University Elaine Leigh High School Invitational on Friday.

They are back home on April 24 when they host Rochester Adams at the Clarkston High School Stadium.

